Cocoa Extends Drop on West Africa Rain Forecast as Harvest Nears

(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa futures fell for a third day on forecasts of rain in West Africa, pulling back from a weeklong rally fueled by concerns over dry weather in key producers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Western Ivory Coast saw moderate to heavy showers on Wednesday, with some light, isolated showers elsewhere, according to a Maxar weather forecast. “Ivory Coast growers expect harvest to begin next month, and the amount of rain the crop receives will determine the amount and duration of the harvest,” said Mark Bowman, senior global market analyst at ADM Investor Services.

“Producers would like to see more rainfall in the south, but that may take another week, which could leave southern regions stressed,” he cautioned.

The most active contract fell as much as 2.4% in New York and is headed for a 2.7% weekly decline.

Still, cocoa futures are up over 80% this year, primarily driven by fears around dry weather, disease and a lack of fertilizers curbing output in the main growing region. Ghana’s industry regulator recently cut the country’s crop harvest target for 2024-25 by 20% on weather concerns.

