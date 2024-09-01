Philippines Shuts Schools in Capital, Cancels Flights on Storm

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines shut schools in the capital region on Monday and canceled some flights due to heavy rain caused by storm Yagi and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin suspended classes in public and private schools in Metro Manila, according to an advisory on Facebook. The Manila Airport Authority said some domestic flights of Philippine Airlines and Cebu Air were canceled due to the unfavorable weather.

The storm, called Enteng in the Philippines, packs maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers (46.6 miles) per hour and gusts up to 90 km/hour, according to local weather bureau Pagasa. The storm may make landfall over Isabela or Cagayan province in northern Luzon this afternoon or tonight, it said.

Flooding and landslides are expected, Pagasa said. Last week, the government also suspended classes and canceled flights as heavy rains flooded Metro Manila and nearby areas.

About 20 cyclones pass through disaster-prone Philippines each year.

