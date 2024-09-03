Solar Maker Maxeon Sees ‘Significant’ Headwinds, Skips Guidance

A machine that etches solar panel cells is seen during a tour of the QCells facility in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Photovoltaic panel manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. won’t provide third-quarter guidance amid “significant” market headwinds that include a weak rooftop market, project delays and detained module imports into the US.

Still, Maxeon expects third-quarter revenue to decline sharply from the $184 million the company posted in the second quarter, it said in a statement. Shares were down about 11% in early trading Tuesday.

Maxeon, which spun out of SunPower Corp. years before its former parent went bankrupt last month, is also withdrawing its full-year 2024 revenue outlook.

US Customs and Border Protection has detained all Maxeon panels from Mexico since July. Maxeon said in its Tuesday statement that while “these are routine detentions not related to any concerns” specific to the company, it doesn’t know when the shipments will be released.

