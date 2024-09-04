Coffee Rises as Traders Eye Stockpiles Drop and Brazil’s Weather

(Bloomberg) -- Arabica and robusta coffee futures rose as a drawdown of stockpiles and persistently dry weather in top producer Brazil threaten global supplies.

The most-active robusta contract increased by as much as 3.2% to $4,861 a ton. Certified arabica stockpiles dropped by more than 34,000 bags this week, and robusta inventories continued shrinking.

“Bullish sentiments are driven by historically low certified stock levels in New York and London,” European coffee trader List + Beisler said in a report. That’s “compounded by adverse weather conditions in Brazil and reduced production forecasts in Vietnam.”

Traders are monitoring Brazil because above-average temperatures are expected in some growing areas through Sept. 12. That may affect yields for the next year since crops are already stressed from heat and drought, said Dayane Figueiredo, a Climatempo meteorologist.

While weather conditions have improved in top robusta grower Vietnam, concerns about lower output remain due to drought earlier this year.

