EIB, DBSA Commit €200 Million to South African Renewable Energy

(Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank and the Development Bank of Southern Africa Ltd. said they will commit a further €200 million ($220 million) to a program to support the generation of renewable energy by private operators in South Africa.

The two development banks, which contributed equally to the latest commitment, contributed €400 million to the project in 2022, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

The EIB’s contribution is separate to the €1 billion the bank agreed to funnel to South Africa under a separate climate finance pact known as the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

