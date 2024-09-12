US Increases Aid to South Sudan by $100 Million to Provide Meals

(Bloomberg) -- The US is increasing humanitarian aid to South Sudan by $100 million to provide additional food for about one million people.

The assistance, which will provide nearly 42,000 metric tons of food, brings aid this fiscal year to almost $609 million, the US embassy in the capital, Juba, said in an emailed statement. “Ending humanitarian crisis in South Sudan requires urgent action,” it said.

More than 7 million people in South Sudan are facing high levels of acute food insecurity. In addition, almost 780,000 people have fled from Sudan to South Sudan since the escalation of conflict in April last year.

