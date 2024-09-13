Typhoon-Ravaged Southeast Asia Braces For More Heavy Rain

(Bloomberg) -- Millions in Southeast Asia are bracing for more rain expected through the weekend, which would add to the damage already caused by Super Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm to hit Asia this year.

Vietnam is expecting heavy rainfall in its coffee-producing Central Highlands, just days after it bore the brunt of Yagi, which left more than 200 dead in the north, inundated more than 136,000 homes and caused widespread power outages.

Several neighboring countries were also lashed by Yagi and rescue and aid efforts remain underway.

Thailand has placed more than 40 provinces on alert for flash floods, while Myanmar has urged evacuations as water levels in its three main rivers is set to rise about two feet over the next 24 hours. The region’s longest river, the Mekong, was expected to flood in Laos, according to the intergovernmental body overseeing the crucial waterway.

While storms are expected in the region at this time of year, global warming is increasing their intensity and testing countries’ readiness to deal with the damage wrought by extreme weather on their agriculture, infrastructure, and economy. Home to more than half a billion people, Southeast Asian countries are among the world’s most vulnerable to climate change.

The possibility of inclement weather continuing in the coming days has also affected commodity prices. Robusta coffee futures in London have climbed 6% so far this week, with prices bolstered as rain threatens growing areas of Vietnam, the world’s largest producer of the variety.

