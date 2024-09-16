BP to Launch Sale of US Onshore Wind Power Business

(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc plans to sell its onshore wind business in the US as it focuses on its solar arm Lightsource BP.

The company is set launch a sale process for BP Wind Energy shortly, according to an emailed statement. It plans to integrate development of onshore renewable power into Lightsource, the statement added.

“We believe the business is likely to be of greater value for another owner,” said William Lin, BP’s executive vice president for gas & low carbon energy. “This planned divestment is part of our strategy of continuing to simplify our portfolio and focus on value.”

BP’s onshore wind business in the US includes stakes in 10 operating wind farms, with net total generating capacity 1.3 gigawatts.

