Australia, UAE Reach Trade Deal to Boost Exports, Green Energy

(Bloomberg) -- The Australian government has reached a trade pact with the United Arab Emirates which is expected to boost bilateral trade in agricultural products and minerals, as well as facilitating greater access to investment by Abu Dhabi in green energy and critical minerals.

Australia’s Trade Minister Don Farrell announced the agreement at a press conference in Canberra on Tuesday, marking the center-left Labor government’s first trade deal since coming to office in May 2022. The pact is expected to boost Australian exports alone by A$678 million ($458 million) annually, Farrell said.

Farrell said in addition to the trade benefits, the deal would help boost UAE investment in important policy areas such as the shift to renewable energy and building supply chains of critical minerals.

“The UAE has some of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world. A trade agreement with the UAE will facilitate investment, which is important to achieving the Albanese Government’s ambition of becoming a renewable energy superpower,” Farrell said in a statement ahead of the announcement.

The trade agreement comes after two years of difficult negotiations between Australia and the European Union in an attempt to strike a free trade deal, talks which eventually fell apart in October 2023 over differences around access to EU markets for Australia’s agricultural produce.

Both sides blamed each other for the breakdown in talks, which are unlikely to come to any conclusion ahead of an Australian election due by May 2025. Farrell has also been working to strike a full free trade agreement with the Indian government.

--With assistance from Zoe Ma.

