NTPC’s Renewable-Energy Arm Files for $1.2 Billion India IPO

(Bloomberg) -- The renewable-energy arm of India’s state-run power producer NTPC Ltd. is seeking to raise up to 100 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) in its initial public offering, furthering the frenzy for listings in the country.
New Delhi-based NTPC Green Energy Ltd. plans to use the proceeds to invest in its subsidiary and repay loans taken by the unit, according to a draft prospectus dated Wednesday. The company has yet to decide its listing date.
Enthusiasm for IPOs has boosted India’s listing proceeds to $8.8 billion so far in 2024, already exceeding the annual tallies for the two preceding years, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The new stocks gained about 40% on their debut this year, with Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. shares more than doubling on their first day of trade last week after the deal raised $781 million.
NTPC Green has solar and wind-power assets, and operates in more than six states. The company posted a comprehensive income of 1.4 billion rupees on revenue of 5.8 billion rupees for the three months through June this year, according to the draft prospectus.
IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd. and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. are book-running lead managers of the offering.
