Driest Month in 55 Years Leads Bogotá to Tighten Water Controls

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s capital Bogotá is tightening restrictions on water use after the lowest rainfall in more than half a century stops low reservoir levels from recovering.

Each resident will have to spend 24 hours without running water every nine days, starting Sept. 29, Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán told reporters Friday. The administration is also banning the use of tap water to wash cars and irrigate lawns.

Officials began rationing five months ago hoping that the Chingaza water system would reach at least 70% of its total capacity by October, when it’s set to peak. Dry weather, however, has lasted longer than forecast and the system is currently close to 45% of capacity.

“Expected rains evidently haven’t returned,” Galán said. “We need citizens to make an additional effort. We have to go back to a trend of reduced water consumption in Bogotá.”

This year is set to be the driest ever in the Chingaza system, he added. Should that system drop as low as 36%, stronger measures will be taken, Galan said.

In June, rationing was pared back to one of every 18 days without water, on expectations that rain would return as dry weather caused by the El Niño phenomenon came to an end. The city also recently increased its capacity to treat polluted water from the Bogotá river to help meet demand.

Dry Season Approaches

Last month saw the lowest rainfall in 55 years, according to Bogota’s water utility, hindering the recovery the reservoir usually sees between May and August. With the dry season approaching, Colombia’s Environment Minister Susana Muhamad had warned that further measures to control water demand might be needed.

Dry weather is also taking a toll on the natural gas market. With about two-thirds of Colombia’s installed capacity coming from hydro power, its electrical system is vulnerable to dry conditions.

State energy company Ecopetrol SA said Friday it is restricting sales of gas for vehicles as it prioritizes thermal power plants. The move suspends sales to 13 companies that have uninsured contracts, according to a statement.

