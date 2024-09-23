Sweden’s Northvolt to Cut 20% of Staff Amid Financing Crunch

Workers gather at a food truck in the snow at the Northvolt Ett AB plant in Skelleftea, Sweden, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Sweden's Northvolt is leading an effort to forge a regional champion that can beat rivals from Asia.

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish battery maker Northvolt AB will shed 20% of its headcount globally and suspend the expansion of its main factory in Northern Sweden to stem a financing crunch as electric-vehicle demand slows.

The reduction of its workforce by 1,600 positions unveiled Monday forms part of a strategic review that was announced earlier this month.

It comes as the company negotiates a new financing pact with its lending banks and investors. In January, the company secured a $5 billion green loan, taking its overall debt and equity investment to more than $13 billion, as it seeks to establish a home-grown supply chain of EV batteries in Europe.

But the business has become increasingly strained this year as Northvolt sought to scale up its operations in the face of slowing demand for EVs and intensifying competition from China-based manufacturers. The company has also been subject to a string of health and safety concerns.

The job losses will be split across its Skelleftea factory, where 1,000 positions will be cut, its plant in Vasteras with 400 positions and Stockholm with 200 positions, according to a statement on Monday. All redundancies are subject to ongoing union negotiations, the company said.

“We need to make sure that we take the right actions at the right time in response to headwinds in the automotive market, and wider industrial climate,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Carlsson said.

