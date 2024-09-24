Iron Ore Spikes as Beijing Takes Slew of Steps to Aid Economy

Iron ore poured into a cargo ship at Rio Tinto Group's port facility in Karratha, Western Australia, on Friday, 20th Oct , 2023. Rio Tinto Group, BHP Group Ltd. and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. produce almost two-thirds of the worlds seaborne iron ore from Western Australia, and margins remain enviable. For the first time in a generation, though, the specter of disruption looms over minings most reliable profit generator. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore spiked after China announced a series of steps to boost growth, buoying the outlook for demand in the world’s largest importer.

Futures rallied by more than 4% in Singapore after central bank governor Pan Gongsheng said policymakers would help banks boost lending to consumers, cut the key short-term interest rate, and lower the mortgage rate for existing housing loans.

The steelmaking staple has been among the worst performing major commodities this year as China’s slowdown — especially the nation’s drawn-out property crisis — has hurt demand, with mills reducing steel output. At the same time, major, low-cost miners in Australia and Brazil have been boosting supplies, driving the seaborne market into a surplus.

Futures gained as much as 4.1%, before trading 2.8% higher at $92 a ton at 9:29 a.m. in Singapore. The commodity remains more than a third lower this year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.