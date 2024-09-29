BayWa Expects to Extend Debt Standstill, Get €500 Million

(Bloomberg) -- BayWa AG expects to receive an additional €500 million ($558 million) from stakeholders to secure its financing until year-end, giving the German commodities firm additional time to negotiate a longer-term restructuring.

The package comes alongside an extension of a debt standstill until the end of the year, with Munich-based BayWa anticipating it will obtain signatures from its main lending banks in the upcoming days, according to a statement Sunday.

The agreement will “create the basis for a subsequent long-term financing solution until the end of 2027,” according to the statement. “The key points of the long-term restructuring solution are still being negotiated between BayWa AG, the lending banks and other key stakeholders.”

BayWa, whose businesses span agriculture, renewable energy and construction, is planning a multi-year restructuring of its business after experiencing a cash squeeze. The company has been impacted by high financing costs as well as pressures in its renewables projects business.

The company reported impairment losses of over €222 million on Friday, with a large part stemming from writedowns on its wind and solar plants.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.