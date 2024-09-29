Fonterra Raises Dividend Policy in Push to Retain Milk Supply

Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.'s Anchor brand milk on the production line at a processing plant in Takaanini, Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday, June 14, 2024. The Auckland-based company is exploring full or partial divestment options for some or all of its global consumer business brands.

(Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, is targeting higher dividend payments to farmers to ensure it retains its share of New Zealand milk collection.

The company has raised its dividend policy to 60-80% of earnings, up from an average of 50% in the five years through 2023, it said Monday in Wellington. It also increased its target rate of return on capital to 10-12% from an average 8.6% and pledged to continue to grow the milk price it pays farmers.

Fonterra is acting to reverse a slide in its milk collection, which has dropped more than 6% in three years to 16 billion liters in the 2023-24 season. The number of dairy farms that supply its New Zealand plants has been declining due to changing land use, such as switching to forestry, or because of new competitors.

The company is betting it can retain and attract farmers by paying them the strongest possible dividends and milk price and by using advance payments to improve their cash flow. It will also target early-career farmers and connect them with those who may want to leave the industry to keep that land producing milk.

Last week, Fonterra forecast the 2024-25 milk price could be NZ$9 per kilogram of milksolids, up from NZ$7.83 the previous season.

The refreshed strategy swings the attention onto the company’s Ingredients and FoodService businesses as the future drivers of earnings. Fonterra reiterated it doesn’t see itself as the natural owner of the Consumer business and continues to review the options for that unit, including divestment.

“The cooperative’s improved returns will primarily be driven by increased earnings in Ingredients and Foodservice along with operational efficiencies,” Chief Executive Officer Miles Hurrell said. “We also intend to make a significant capital return to shareholders if we divest our Consumer business.”

Fonterra wants to deepen its partnerships with strategic Ingredients customers like Nestle and Mars Inc. while ensuring it adds to manufacturing capacity for high-value nutritional milk powders and milk-derived proteins.

In its FoodService business it wants to expand in more Chinese cities and increase its presence in Southeast Asia where demand for products like cream cheese, UHT cream and mozzarella is growing.

The strategy also envisages development of more innovative food products and continued efficiency gains at its manufacturing plants through use of robotics, automation and artificial intelligence.

