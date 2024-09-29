Helene Has the US South Facing Another Day of Deadly Flooding

(Bloomberg) -- Floodwaters threaten more damage in Georgia and South Carolina as the the US South reels from the remnants of Hurricane Helene, a storm that killed at least 64 people, destroyed homes and left millions without power.

While Helene has been completely absorbed by a larger weather system and the worst of the rain has passed, floodwaters are still rolling out of the mountains where they have devastated towns along the way, including Asheville, North Carolina. The floods have also cut people off from supplies of fresh water, and the Greeneville Water Commission in Tennessee has told residents it isn’t sure when the damage will be repaired.

“We are still in a critical time especially with some of our points in South Carolina and Georgia,” said Todd Hamill, a hydrologist with the US Southeast River Forecast Center. “We are seeing some improvement but we still have 24 hours or so of critical spots especially in South Carolina.”

The storm may be one of the costliest. Flooding and destruction wrought by Helene may total between $95 billion and $110 billion, commercial forecaster AccuWeather Inc. estimated. That would easily place it among the top five worst hurricanes to hit the US.

Helene ripped ashore Thursday in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on the five-step, Saffir-Simpson scale before driving north across Georgia into the Appalachian Mountains where it touched off some of the worst flooding ever recorded. At least 64 people have died, according to the Associated Press. Many towns are cut off as roads washed out and phone service and power collapsed.

“This is the worst event in our office’s history,” the National Weather Service office in Greenville-Spartanburg wrote in a statement. “We are devastated by the horrific flooding and widespread wind damage that was caused by Hurricane Helene across our forecast area.”

Search and rescue teams from 19 other states have deployed to North Carolina, so far helping to rescue more than 200 people from Helene’s floodwaters. Evacuations were ordered downstream from multiple dams in North Carolina and Tennessee.

“This is a historic and catastrophic storm for Western North Carolina and I’m grateful to first responders working right now to save lives and evacuate residents,” Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement. “Efforts are also underway to get power and communications restored, and we’re bringing in needed supplies by air.”

President Joe Biden approved disaster declarations in Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, according to a statement. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent more than 800 staff members to the region.

Hamill said the river forecast center is working with power companies throughout the area as the utilities release water behind dams to plot the flow downstream. Across the region 62 river gauges were at flood stage with about 1% at major levels.

As for Helene itself, it’s been absorbed into a larger weather system moving across the central Appalachian Mountains bringing about 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain to the region, said Bryan Jackson, a forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. The rain won’t fall at the extreme levels seen last week.

