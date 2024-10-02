Sheinbaum Aims for Renewables to Be 45% of Mexico Power by 2030

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's president, center, address supporters during an inauguration event at Zocalo Plaza in Mexico City, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Speaking in her second public address of the day following an inauguration ceremony held before congress and foreign dignitaries, Sheinbaum gave a list of 100 promises in front of supporters at the Zocalo public square. Photographer: Fred Ramos/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum pledged to boost renewable energy production to make up 45% of the country’s power generation by 2030 and continue support for the state’s energy companies.

Speaking in her second public address of the day following an inauguration ceremony held before congress and foreign dignitaries, Sheinbaum gave a list of 100 promises in front of supporters at the Zocalo public square.

While many of her proposals echoed prior campaign pledges, she also promised to invest in technology that would allow the country to develop its own electric vehicles and low-cost drones, and to launch a satellite.

Here’s other key promises from her second speech:

Mexico to seek to strengthen Pemex and CFE as public companies, Sheinbaum said

Country will focus on oil production for domestic use, not export

Constitution to cap public servant salaries

Mexico to extract lithium with its own technology

Government to start at-home healthcare for elderly, give free medicine starting mid-2025, pay for some eye and knee surgeries

Mexico to seek wage parity between men and women, send gender-focused reforms to Congress Oct. 3

Administration will create national seed company to aid farmers

Mexico seeks agreement with US on expanding border crossings

Government to strengthen state-run airline Mexicana de Aviacion and remodel Mexico City’s Benito Juarez airport

Country to welcome nearshoring-related investment and form regional council with business leaders

Mexico to address air pollution in 3 largest cities, including Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey

Government to reorder water concessions and rights starting in October

Mexico to announce national security strategy next week

Mexico first election of judges to take place June 2025, as part of reform

School day to be extended to include physical education and arts classes

President promised to fix 4,000 km of federal highways with potholes

