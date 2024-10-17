ADVERTISEMENT

Commodities

Tyson Heir Is Found Guilty of Drunken Driving, Spared From Jail

By Gerson Freitas Jr.
John R. Tyson Photographer: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images (Leigh Vogel/Photographer: Leigh Vogel/Getty )

(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc.’s heir John R. Tyson was found guilty of drunken driving while avoiding additional jail time.

The great-grandson of the meat empire’s founder, was sentenced to pay a total of $960 in fines and fees and 32 hours of public service, according to a district court docket. 

Tyson was removed from his role as chief financial officer after being arrested for a second time in June in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He had been considered a potential successor to Chief Executive Officer Donnie King in a position that has historically been held by family members. 

Tyson didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.