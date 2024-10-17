Tyson Heir Is Found Guilty of Drunken Driving, Spared From Jail

(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc.’s heir John R. Tyson was found guilty of drunken driving while avoiding additional jail time.

The great-grandson of the meat empire’s founder, was sentenced to pay a total of $960 in fines and fees and 32 hours of public service, according to a district court docket.

Tyson was removed from his role as chief financial officer after being arrested for a second time in June in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He had been considered a potential successor to Chief Executive Officer Donnie King in a position that has historically been held by family members.

Tyson didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

