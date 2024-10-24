Brazil Inflation Speeds Up on Jump in Power and Food Costs

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation accelerated slightly more than expected in early October, pressured by a historic drought that’s caused power bills and food costs to jump.

Official data released Thursday showed consumer prices rose 4.47% from a year earlier, just above the 4.43% median estimate of economists surveyed Bloomberg. On the month, they increased 0.54%.

The worst-ever drought is drying out waterways across Latin America’s biggest economy, withering crops and sending electricity prices soaring. Those factors are further complicating the inflation outlook as policymakers try to wrangle price increases back to their 3% target.

About two-thirds of Brazil’s power supply comes from hydro-electric plants. Regulators have been hiking electricity prices to compensate for low reservoir levels at power stations caused by the lack of rainfall.

A 1.72% jump in housing costs, pushed up by higher utility bills, and 0.87% rise in food and beverage prices drove inflation in the first two weeks of October. Transportation costs fell 0.33% on cheaper airfare, the statistics agency said.

The central bank is already tightening monetary policy to cool demand and clamp down on price pressures. Service inflation is simmering and investors are jittery over growing government spending under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, contributing to the real’s depreciation in recent weeks.

All told, the scenario has led central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto this week to pour cold water on hopes that double-digit interest rates might come down anytime soon.

“It’s very difficult to lower rates when there’s a perception that fiscal policies are not anchored,” he said.

