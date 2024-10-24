China Solar Shares Rise on Expected Production Curb Policy

Solar panels at a photovoltaic power station at the Dunhuang Photovoltaic Industrial Park in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, China, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. China is set to see another year of record solar installation as the nation pushes for a massive renewable buildout mainly in its interior. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Chinese manufacturers of polysilicon, a key material in solar components, extended a sharp rally on expectations the government will roll out a policy to curb production amid severe oversupply.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology may publish rules to limit polysilicon manufacturers’ energy consumption, according to a note by Daiwa Capital Markets on Wednesday. The ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

GCL Technology Holdings Ltd. rose as much as 5.3% in Hong Kong on Thursday after surging 25% the previous day. Tongwei Co. climbed as much as 7.9% and Xinjiang Daqo New Energy Co., which rose nearly 20% on Wednesday, was up 7.4%.

China’s solar manufacturers are suffering massive losses amid price wars due to a persistent supply glut. Government regulations to cap producers’ power use may help reduce output, support prices, and boost companies’ profitability.

After two years of steady declines, solar stocks have seen increased volatility in recent weeks as the industry appeals for rational prices and China tries to revive the wider economy through stimulus measures.

