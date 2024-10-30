Bunge’s Profit Drops Less Than Expected as Crop Prices Drop

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Bunge Global SA’s third-quarter profit dropped less than expected as it navigates a scenario of lower crop prices around the globe.

Earnings per share excluding mark-to-market timing differences were $2.29 a share in the three months ended September, down 23% from a year earlier and still the lowest since 2019 for the period, the company said in a statement. That exceeded the $2.14 average of analyst estimates.

Bunge — which belongs in the select group of companies that dominate the supply of agricultural commodities globally — has seen profits erode from the record levels seen over the last couple of years, when it benefited from the trading opportunities created by a combination of tight supplies and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prices for soybeans, corn and wheat have hovered around the lowest levels since 2020 following abundant harvests including in the US.

The profits companies such as Bunge make from processing soybeans into meal and oil — a key earnings driver — have also been pressured by increased crushing capacity in the US. Still, delayed farmer sales in Argentina — the world’s largest soybean processing country — have helped mitigate the decline in crushing margins elsewhere.

Bunge shares are down 13% in 2024, heading for their first annual decline in six years, compared with a 22% gain for the S&P 500 index.

The agribusiness giant is yet to complete its $8 billion acquisition of Glencore Plc-backed Viterra, which was announced more than one year ago and is still pending approvals including from Canada. The company has continued to “advance integration planning” and “made progress toward the remaining regulatory approvals,” it said Wednesday.

Bunge said it now expects its full-year earnings to be “at least” $9.25 a share, which compares with a previous forecast of “approximately” $9.25.

