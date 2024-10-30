Mexico Economy Expands Faster Than Expected in Third Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s economic growth accelerated more than expected in the third quarter on solid domestic demand and a recovery of the agriculture sector after a lackluster showing in the prior three-month period.

Gross domestic product expanded 1% in the three months through September, above the 0.65% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. From a year ago, GDP grew 1.5% in the quarter, more than the 1.3% median estimate, but less than the 2.1% the previous period, according to preliminary data published Wednesday by Mexico’s national statistics institute.

Domestic demand has been a boon for the economy as consumers continued to spend even while weakness in the US, Mexico’s largest trading partner, affected exports. A tight labor market, rising wages and remittance flows running at record highs have helped to support brisk household demand.

The figures showed a solid, broad-based increase in real activity in the third quarter on buoyant services activity and firmer industry, said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. He said the economy can expand around 1.7% this year, above his prior expectation of 1.3% to 1.4%.

After drought-related shocks dissipated, agriculture expanded 4.6% in the quarter, while manufacturing and services grew 0.9% each, according to the national statistics institute.

Monetary Policy

Easing monetary conditions have played a role as well. Banco de Mexico lowered borrowing costs by a quarter-point for a second straight month at its September meeting, to 10.5%.

Looking ahead, however, analysts are forecasting that Latin America’s second-biggest economy will slow for a third straight year in 2024 and yet again in 2025.

In late August, Banxico, as the central bank is known, cut its growth forecast for this year to 1.5% from a previous estimate of 2.4%, and to 1.2% from 1.5% for 2025. Economists in the most recent Citi survey maintained their 2024 GDP projection at 1.5% and cut their 2025 outlook to 1% from 1.2% previously.

All analysts surveyed by Citi expect a third consecutive 25 basis-point reduction at Banxico’s next gathering on Nov. 14.

In the minutes to Banxico’s Sept. 26 decision, policymakers said that external factors like slowdowns in both US inflation and activity, as well as Mexico’s own economic sluggishness, should allow the bank to continue easing at its next meeting.

--With assistance from Maya Averbuch and Rafael Gayol.

(Updates with agriculture, manufacturing and services figures, adds analysts comments)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.