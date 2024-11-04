Sweden Rejects 13 Baltic Sea Wind Projects on Risks to Security Against Russia Threats

(Bloomberg) -- The Swedish government rejected 13 offshore wind parks in the Baltic Sea deemed to pose a risk to the nation’s ability to protect itself against attacks from Russia.

Offshore wind parks could hamper the activity of submarines and delay the ability to react to any incoming missiles, Defense Minister Pal Jonson said at a news conference in Stockholm on Monday. The security situation in the Baltic Sea is “extremely sensitive,” he said.

Sweden’s concern about Russian aggression has heightened following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the Nordic nation to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization alongside neighboring Finland. The Swedish Armed Forces have also vetoed onshore wind parks that were deemed to hamper the country’s ability to defend itself.

While Sweden needs to roughly double its power production in the next few decades to meet the demands of the electrification of the economy, the safety of the nation is the most important, Jonson said, adding that “the interests of the Armed Forces must weigh extra heavily on any decisions taken.”

The rejected projects would have had a combined output of about 140 terawatt-hours, or almost the same as the nation’s current demand. While all of them wouldn’t have been built, it’s a huge blow to the nation’s future power supplies.

But by building such projects, Sweden’s response in the event of an attack would be much slower, Jonson said.

“Early warning is crucial, both to be able to counteract ballistic missiles and cruise missiles,” Jonson said. “It is also crucial for the population to be able to seek shelter in the event of an attack on Sweden.”

One project on the west coast, known as Poseidon, was approved by the government.

