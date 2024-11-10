Philippines on Alert as Storm Toraji Intensifies in North

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is on alert as Toraji intensified into a severe tropical storm and is expected to make landfall in the north on Monday.

The weather bureau warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds. The southeastern portion of Isabela province and the northern portion of Aurora province are under wind signal No. 2 alert, it said in an advisory.

Toraji, known as Nika in the Philippines, will continue to strengthen and may reach typhoon category on Sunday, the weather bureau said.

