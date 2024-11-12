Carlyle Explores €4 Billion Exit for Germany’s Flender, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is exploring options for Flender GmbH, a provider of mechanical and electrical drive technology, as the private equity firm looks to exit the business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Carlyle is considering alternatives including an initial public offering or sale of Flender, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The business could be valued at €3 billion to €4 billion ($3.2 billion to $4.3 billion) in a transaction, the people said.

A deal could happen as soon as the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the people. Considerations are at an early stage and Carlyle could still decide to keep the assets for longer, they said. A representative for Carlyle declined to comment.

Founded in 1899, Flender develops and manufactures mechanical and electrical drive systems, including gearboxes, couplings, and generators, according to its website. It also makes gear units for wind turbines under the Winergy brand name.

Bocholt-based Flender operates in 33 countries and has more than €2 billion in turnover. Carlyle acquired the business from Siemens AG in 2021 for €2 billion.

