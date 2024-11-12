Tyson Sees Stronger Results in 2025 as Chicken Offsets Beef

(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc. surged after beating fourth quarter earnings and projecting stronger results next year, with a turnaround in its chicken business offsetting losses in beef.

The maker of Jimmy Dean sausages now expects adjusted operating income to rise as much as 22% in fiscal 2025 compared to this year, according to an earnings statement on Tuesday. That’s slightly higher than analysts had forecast. Tyson also posted better-than-expected results in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Demand for chicken, Tyson’s second largest source of revenue, has improved as consumers look for cheaper alternatives to beef. Plunging prices for corn and soybeans also made it cheaper to feed animals, while a series of factory shutdowns and other measures to boost efficiency added to savings.

“We delivered significant improvement in profitability for the fourth quarter and full year,” said Chief Executive Officer Donnie King. “Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our outlook and our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Shares of the Springdale, Arkansas-based company gained 5.9% as of 8:10 a.m. in New York, before regular-trading hours. The stock is on track for its first annual gain in three years.

Tyson, US’s largest meat packer, expects adjusted operating income of $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion for fiscal 2025. That’s up from $1.82 billion this year, with the mid-point also being slightly above Wall Street’s forecast.

In the fourth quarter, the company also posted earnings of 92 cents a share, excluding some items, exceeding even the highest of analyst estimates. Chicken accounted for almost 70% of the Tyson’s profits in the period, with the bulk of the rest coming from the prepared foods unit. Beef, the company’s largest business, posted a $71 million loss.

Overall profits are still severely constrained by a US cattle shortage that is not expected to improve before at least 2026.

(Updates with shares in first and fifth paragraphs, adds details throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.