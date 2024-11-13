Azeris, Kazakhs, Uzbeks Agree to Develop, Export Clean Energy

(Bloomberg) -- COP29 Daily Reports: Sign up for the Green Daily newsletter for comprehensive coverage of the climate summit right in your inbox.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have signed an agreement to develop green energy and supply it to Europe via cables to be laid under the Caspian and Black seas.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev hailed the deal signed on the sidelines of the COP29 climate summit in Baku as “historic,” according to a statement carried by the state news agency Azartac.

Separately, the energy ministers of Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan signed an “implementation program” for the development and transmission of green energy, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry said in an emailed statement. It gave no additional details.

