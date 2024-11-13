SSE Chief To Retire as Five-Year Clean Spending Program Reaches Halfway Point

(Bloomberg) -- Alistair Phillips-Davies is set to retire next year as the chief executive officer of SSE Plc after 11 years in the role.

Phillips-Davies will remain until a successor is appointed, according to a statement on Wednesday. The British power generator also announced a delay to it’s flagship wind farm — the 1.2 gigawatt Dogger Bank A project — which will now be completed in the second half of 2025.

Delays to wind projects pose a threat to the government’s plans for a net zero power grid by 2030 which it say will bring down customer bills. The program leans on the tripling of offshore wind capacity according to a new report from the UK network operator. These goals could be delayed if the wind build out does not take place fast enough.

SSE is halfway through its five-year £20.5 billion ($26.1 billion) green investment plan that will help accelerate the UK’s transition to net zero.

The company is facing a slow installation of turbines at Dogger Bank A. In a statement in May, the the project was delayed until the first half of 2025.

Profit from SSE’s local power grid distribution business soared by 188% to £346.3 million compared to a year earlier.

The company saw a slight loss for adjusted operating profit in it’s thermal generation compared to a £312.9 million of profit in the prior period blaming “lower spark spread and lower volatility market environment” for the drop.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.