US Links E. Coli Outbreak to Organic Carrots in Multiple States

(Bloomberg) -- An E. coli outbreak has infected more than 39 people who ate a type of organic carrots across 18 states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One person has died.

Interviews with sick people traced back to the organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms Inc., the CDC said on Sunday. Grimmway Farms recalled the implicated carrots. Organic whole and carrots from multiple brands including 365, Wegmans, Trader Joe’s and Cal-Organic were recalled as well.

The CDC warned the public not to eat any recalled bagged organic carrots.

