Xi Makes First Visit to Morocco on His Way Home From Brazil

Xi Jinping, China's president, while meeting with Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's president, not pictured, at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. In roughly a dozen meetings with world leaders over a week in South America, Xi repeatedly sought to win assurances that nations would uphold the international free trade system as US President-elect Donald Trump threatens to put 60% tariffs on Chinese goods. Photographer: Ton Molina/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Morocco on his way home from the Group of 20 summit in Brazil, underscoring Beijing’s push to develop ties with Africa.

Xi was received at the airport by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch on Thursday evening in Casablanca, according to a report by state broadcaster China Central Television. Xi said China is willing to push forward more cooperation under the signature Belt and Road Initiative, the report added.

The stop was intended to advance the nations’ strategic partnership, according to Moroccan state media outlet MAP.

The visit was Xi’s first to Morocco as president and wasn’t mentioned by Chinese state media beforehand. Under Xi, China has redoubled efforts to enhance ties with developing nations, partly for economic reasons but also to counter the US-led global order.

China has been building a battery supply chain for Europe in Morocco, which has free-trade agreements with the US and the European Union.

Earlier this year, Zhejiang Hailiang Co., a major producer of copper tubes and rods, announced plans to build a plant in Morocco for $288 million to make new-energy materials, including lithium-battery foil, tapping rising global demand.

Morocco’s state-owned investment fund La Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion and Gotion High-Tech Co. signed an agreement last week to advance the development of an electric battery gigafactory in Kenitra, north off the capital, Rabat.

The project — Morocco’s first gigafactory — aims to produce lithium-ion battery cells and packs.

(Updates with more details from Chinese state media.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.