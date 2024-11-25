Japanese Panel Suggests 60% Emissions Reduction Target for 2035

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese policymakers suggested setting a target of cutting emissions by 60% by 2035, according to a government panel held Monday.

The government will consider to set the target as Japan’s new nationally determined contribution, a commitment by countries under the Paris Agreement to slash greenhouse gas emissions. Japan’s reduction is from 2013 levels.

Japan currently has a goal to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030. Reaching net zero by 2050 points to 60% emission reduction by 2035 and 73% by 2040, according to government officials from a joint panel meeting held by the trade and environment ministry. The government will take opinions from Monday’s panel to further discuss the target.

Environmentalists have criticized Japan for its lack of action to boost renewables, and for strategies that don’t take into account cumulative emissions. The country needs to curb emissions by about 80% by 2035 to help limit warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, according to a report by Climate Action Tracker, an independent group that grades national strategies.

Japan depends on natural gas and coal for most of its power mix, and has struggled to significantly replace fossil fuels with cleaner energy sources. Some members of Monday’s panel — which included academics and officials from financial institutions — questioned whether Japan’s current trajectory is aligned with global climate goals.

