Gautam Adani Not Charged With Violating US FCPA, Group Says

(Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his aides have not been charged under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an Adani Group entity said, seeking to clarify some media reports claiming so.

The Department of Justice’s indictment does not mention Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani or Vneet Jaain in any count related to conspiracy to violate the FCPA, Adani Green Energy Ltd. said in a filing to the stock exchange Wednesday.

Gautam, Sagar and Vneet have only been charged with securities fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and securities fraud, the company said. In general, the penalties for such charges are less severe than bribery.

Gautam and Sagar also face a civil complaint over violation of sections of the Securities Act, and aiding and abetting Adani Green to violate the Act, the company said.

How Adani Bribe Case Will Test the Long Arm of US Law: QuickTake

The group previously denied all allegations, and said it would seek legal recourse to defend itself.

The FCPA makes it a crime for a company or person with US links — such as a public listing, American investors or a joint venture — to pay or offer something of value to another government’s officials for favorable treatment. While the Adani Group doesn’t trade in the US, it does have American investors.

Federal prosecutors alleged last week that Adani, one of the world’s richest people, and other defendants promised to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts, and concealed the plan as they sought to raise money from US investors.

FCPA investigations can typically take years, complicated by the need to gather evidence and interview witnesses who may be outside the US. The cases, however, are often high-profile and can result in huge fines for companies and big wins for prosecutors.

Adani Green Wednesday said that it faces monetary penalties under the civil complaint, but said the amount has not been quantified.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.