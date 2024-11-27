Industry not consulted on Alberta's plan to challenge federal emissions cap

Dan Fong, head of research of Industrials & Energy Veritas Investment Research Corporation, talks about his perspective on the Canadian oil and gas sector.

CALGARY — Representatives of Alberta's oil and gas sector say the provincial government did not consult with their industry before announcing plans to take to challenge the proposed federal greenhouse gas emissions cap.

Tristan Goodman of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada says oil and gas companies were unaware of Premier Danielle Smith's plan to announce an forthcoming motion under the province's Sovereignty Act, which Smith said Tuesday will give Alberta the ability to assert ownership over its own fossil fuel resources.

Goodman says companies need to see more detail about what Smith is proposing, particularly on her suggestion that the provincial government could take exclusive control and ownership of emissions data collected at oil and gas company sites.

But Goodman says while there are aspects of the plan that will need to be worked out, the industry is generally pleased that the province is taking strong action to defend the sector.

The proposed federal emissions cap, which is still in draft form, would require oil and gas companies to cut emissions by 35 per cent below 2019 levels by 2030.

The oil and gas industry has maintained that the proposed cap is unconstitutional, and accounts to a cap on production that would severely harm Alberta and the Canadian economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press