Prime Capital Buys Swedish Green Aviation Fuel Project From RES

(Bloomberg) -- German asset manager Prime Capital AG bought a synthetic aviation fuel project in Sweden, in a boost for the nation’s green-tech transition after recent setbacks.

The factory, developed by Renewable Energy Systems Holding Ltd., should cost €1 billion ($1.1 billion) to €2 billion to complete and be up and running late this decade if approvals run smoothly, Matilda Afzelius, chief executive officer for the Nordic region at RES, said in an interview on Monday. Her firm will continue to develop the project.

Sweden’s green-tech ambitions have been roiled in the past few months after battery maker Northvolt AB filed for bankruptcy protection, while Vattenfall AB and Orsted AS pulled out of green fuel projects. Iron-ore giant LKAB is also curtailing plans to produce fossil-free sponge iron at a site in the north.

Both companies declined to provide a value on the deal.

The plant, located in Ange, central Sweden, will make more than 80,000 tons of fuel per year and be supplied with 500MW of renewable electricity. Through electrolysis, water will be broken into hydrogen and oxygen. The green hydrogen is then combined with captured carbon dioxide and further processed into aviation fuel.

“The Nordic region is exceptionally well suited for the production of synthetic fuels due to the low cost of electricity, the high share of renewables in the energy mix and the large availability of water,” Mathias Bimberg, head of infrastructure and managing director at Prime Capital, said in a statement.

Prime Capital owns several other energy projects developed by RES, including the nearby Bjornberget wind park. As of September, the firm had about €4.3 billion in assets under management.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.