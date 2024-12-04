HMC Buys Neoen’s Australian Energy Assets for $610 Million

Tesla Inc. Megapack batteries at the Victorian Big Battery site operated by Neoen SA in Moorabool, Victoria, Australia, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Elon Musk helped accelerate a transformation of Australias electricity grid to replace fossil fuels with clean power  now it's a testing ground for global climate action. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- HMC Capital Ltd. will buy Paris-based Neoen SA’s renewable energy portfolio in Australia’s Victoria state — a move which may also lead to a takeover of the French company.

In one of Australia’s biggest renewable energy deals this year, HMC will pay A$950 million ($610 million) for the assets, which include 652 megawatts of installed wind, solar and battery capacity, it said Thursday in a statement. The portfolio has a growth pipeline of 2.8 gigawatts, it added.

The deal paves the way for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s separate acquisition of Neoen, a clean-power developer. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in October that it wouldn’t oppose the €6.1 billion ($6.4 billion) purchase by a group led by the Canadian asset manager if the French company sold its assets in Australia.

Brookfield already owns a controlling stake in AusNet, which operates Victoria’s power transmission network, part of its distribution network and some battery projects. That raised concerns for the competition watchdog that Brookfield might operate the Victorian transmission network to favor its own generation and storage assets, or hinder rival generators or storage assets.

Sydney-based HMC said the deal to buy Neoen’s assets cemented its position in the top 10 of the largest renewable energy providers in Australia’s national market, which spans the east coast of the country. Western Australia has its own energy grid. It will pay A$750 million on financial close in July 2025, with the remainder due in December 2025.

Shares of HMC rose as much as 1.3% in Sydney before paring some gains, and were up 0.7% to A$12.27 a share as of 10:12 a.m. local time.

“Our move into the Energy Transition sector reflects the significant level of investment required both in Australia and globally to achieve decarbonization targets,” HMC Capital Chief Executive Officer David Di Pilla said. “We have received a significant level of interest from domestic superannuation funds to be foundation investors in HMC’s Energy Transition platform.”

Australia is in the midst of one of the world’s most rapid shifts away from coal — which still generates almost half of its electricity — to a renewable-dominated grid. The government has set a target for 82% renewable generation by 2030 to replace its aging coal fleet.

In May, Origin Energy Ltd. agreed to delay the closure of the nation’s largest coal plant by two years, helping ease concerns of a repeat of periods of extreme supply tightness that culminated in the unprecedented collapse of power trading in 2022.

--With assistance from Rob Verdonck.

(Updates with details throughout)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.