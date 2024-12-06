Cocoa Surges Back to $10,000 a Ton on Growing Supply Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa futures climbed to the highest in nearly six months on mounting concerns over lower output in West Africa, with global supplies already tight.

The most-active contract rose as much as 2.4% to $10,092 a ton in New York, the highest since June 14. Futures are a set for a weekly jump of about 6%, the sixth consecutive week of gains.

While bean arrivals to ports in top grower Ivory Coast are currently running ahead of last year’s pace, there are fears about the mid-crop harvest. Drier conditions in West Africa could hurt prospects for that cycle that starts in April, according to weather forecaster Maxar.

