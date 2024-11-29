Brazil Markets Set for Worst Week in Two Years on Spending Plan

Fernando Haddad, Brazil's finance minister, during an event at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The International Monetary Fund inched up its expectations for global economic growth this year, citing strength in the US and some emerging markets, while warning the outlook remains cautious amid persistent inflation and geopolitical risks. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian markets were on pace for the worst week in two years after a much awaited plan to cut government spending only added to angst over the country’s budget.

The real slid as much as 1.6% Friday, missing out on a rally in emerging currencies. It’s down almost 5% this week, by far the worst performer in developing nations. An exchange-traded fund tracking the country’s equities slumped 4.6% premarket in New York, set to add to losses of 3.8% seen in the three sessions through Wednesday.

Investors have rushed to dump Brazil assets this year amid concern over the nation’s growing debt levels as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva increases spending to fulfill pledges of improving living standards for poor Brazilians. Data on Friday showed the nation’s nominal budget deficit widened to 74.68 billion reais in October, from 53.8 billion reais the previous month. Economists has projected a deficit of 50.1 billion reais.

A long-awaited plan unveiled by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad to cut 70 billion reais ($11.6 billion) from public spending through 2026 was seen as insufficient to stabilize a growing budget deficit. Lula’s decision to tack on a tax exemption measure for the poor only added to concerns, watering down the package’s savings and signaling a lack of buy-in from the left-wing president to a fiscal adjustment.

“Lula is adopting exactly the same strategy as in his previous terms, and the market is getting tired of it,” said Eduardo Moutinho, FX analyst at Ebury. “Promises of spending cuts have been met with skepticism, and the lack of details leaves room for even more negative surprises.”

The growing distrust of the government’s fiscal commitment has hit inflation expectations, pushing the central bank to hike interest rates just as the Federal Reserve eases monetary policy. Swap rates have surged, with markets pricing in a hike of 88 basis points in the benchmark Selic rate in December and another 91 points in January.

Gabriel Galipolo, who’ll take over as central bank governor next year, said late Thursday that the monetary authority is concerned about unanchored inflation expectations and that Brazil may need higher rates for longer. On Thursday JPMorgan projected the Selic will hit 14.25% by the end of the tightening cycle, up from a previous forecast of 13%. Borrowing costs are currently at 11.25%.

The slide in Brazil markets also comes amid a broad drop in emerging assets following Donald Trump’s election in the US in anticipation of higher global rates and a stronger dollar. But the selloff in local assets stands out: the real is down 20% this year, the worst performer among major and developing currencies. The Ibovespa stock index has lost more than 7% this year, also lagging EM stocks and most global benchmarks.

