STAND Foundation Empowers Students Transition from Struggle to Success

Transitioning from high school to the workforce is a challenging journey for any young adult, but for students who have been grappling with personal challenges, this path can be fraught with seemingly insurmountable obstacles.



However, with the right support and guidance, these at-risk young adults can over come their difficulties and find their place in the working world, say veteran educators.



Providing these opportunities is the STAND Foundation, an organization of givers dedicated to empowering marginalized young adults in the Greater Vancouver area by offering them access to educational and skills development programs.



Since its inception in 2008, STAND — Step Towards A New Direction — has awarded over $500,000 in certificates and grants to approximately 1,200 students in Vancouver, New Westminster and Surrey.



These programs are tailored to provide students with practical, job-ready skills applicable across a broad range of industries, including healthcare, hospitality, retail, and construction. The offerings include certifications and training in areas such as first aid, FOODSAFE, barista skills, fork lift operation, traffic control, and cashier duties.



Bryce Recsky, the District Principal of the Vancouver Alternate Secondary School, said hundreds of students in his district have been supported directly by STAND.



“By covering the costs of employable certificates, STAND opens doors for our students, significantly enhancing their job prospects and setting them on a path to success. This invaluable support not only helps our young people achieve their vocational goals but also fosters economic self-sufficiency and a brighter future,” he said.



As a teacher for 35 years in British Columbia’s education system, Susan Martin has seen countless students struggle with the transition from high school to the workforce.



“There are a multitude of factors at play especially for the students who struggle in a mainstream high school environment,” said Martin, currently a career facilitator/teacher at the South Surrey White Rock Learning Centre.



The Learning Centre — one of five in Surrey — provides an alternative educational environment for students who are at risk of leaving school.



“Our students are struggling with learning because they are dealing with issues like poverty, trauma, anxiety, depression, and ADHD — I mean, the list goes on and on and on.”



“All of these issues and other factors chip away at a student’s self-confidence and motivation, Our goal at the learning centers is to help students see beyond their difficulties by giving them hope and tools to transition.”



For educators like Martin and Recsky, who spend a large part of their careers dedicated to helping vulnerable students’ triumph over their adversities, the impact of the funding for programs from STAND is immeasurable.



“Without that funding, we would not be able to provide students with the necessary opportunities to help them transition to the real world or even just for a summer job,” said Martin.



“Each student who successfully transitions into the workforce or further education represents a victory for all of us. With STAND, we’re not just educating students — we’re opening doors to futures they might never have imagined possible,” added Martin.



Recsky agreed. “I’ve worked with the STAND foundation since 2017 and we are in credibly fortunate to have the support of this organization, which is committed to the betterment of our youth,” he said.



The STAND Foundation who share a strong commitment to community service.



Over the past 16 years, the board of directors have raised $1million, half of which has been placed in a permanent scholarship fund with the Vancouver Foundation.



The total assets in the permanent scholarship fund have now grown to over $900,000 ensuring the longevity of STAND’s vision and mission.



“It’s just amazing to see how far a small amount of money that we raised has helped these vulnerable students, our goal is to continue expanding our reach and impact,” said Sundar.



To get that ball rolling, STAND recently raised over $75,000 at the Leede Financial charity golf tournament.



“We’re not just helping students — we’re strengthening our communities by empowering young people to become productive, confident members of society,” said Sundar.



Among the student beneficiaries of the STAND-funded programs is Abi, whogot pre-employmentcertificates in traffic control, first aid, and forklift operations.



“Without the support from STAND, I wouldn’t be able to afford the programs,” she says in a video clip posted on the Foundation’s website.

Khush, another student beneficiary said STAND’s financial assistance helped him get pre-employment certificates in forklift operations and first aid.



“I think the assistance from STAND was probably one of the best things that’sever happened to me,” he said.



Rachel, who obtained pre-employment certificates in forklift operations, food handling, and first aid, said STAND’s assistance has helped her land a job.



“The forklift training and first aid training assisted in me getting hired for the job that I have today,” she said.



Click here to find out more about how STAND is creating opportunities and fostering hope to help hundreds of students in Greater Vancouver every year.