(Bloomberg) -- The Italian economy is expected to grow by 1% this year supported by an increase in domestic demand. national statistics institute Istat said on Thursday.

That’s higher than a previous estimate of 0.7% growth. Gross domestic product is seen up by 1.1% next year, the institute said in a report.

“Private consumption continues to be supported by the strengthening labor market and by the real wages increase,” Istat said.

A gradual return of inflation rates closer to European Central Bank targets is also expected along with continuing improvement in the labor market.

Italy’s economy has been struggling with high interest rates and a weakening in the economies of its main trading parters, particularly Germany. The numbers are in line with government growth forecasts but higher than Bank of Italy predictions which see the economy growing just 0.6% in 2024.

