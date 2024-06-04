(Bloomberg) -- Astroscale Holdings Inc. founder Nobu Okada said the company will increase investment in technology to remove space debris after the pioneering company’s shares surged on their debut in Tokyo.

The securities traded as high as ¥1,581 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Growth market, 86% above their initial public offering price of ¥850. By market close, the shares were at ¥1,375, giving Astroscale a market capitalization of ¥155.4 billion ($995 million).

Demand is rapidly growing in the commercial space industry but the looming risk of orbital junk remains unpredictable, Okada said. “That’s precisely why it’s important to act now,” he said in an interview.

Okada, 51, founded Astroscale more than a decade ago and has since helped make the company a leader in the fledgling industry.

“In space, the risks are high but the returns are still low,” he said. “We need to find a way to improve the returns.”

Astroscale is among a group of startups hoping to address threats caused by orbital debris, which pose risks to satellite constellations such as Space X’s Starlink.

The Tokyo-based company, which also wants to expand into other types of services such as satellite refueling and repairing, launched an ambitious mission in February to inspect part of a Japanese rocket left in orbit, the first such attempt to make a close approach to a large piece of space junk.

The spacecraft safely approached within several hundred meters of the target, Astroscale announced on April 22.

