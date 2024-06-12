(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian palm oil producer Johor Plantations Group Bhd and a shareholder expect to raise about ringgit 735 million ringgit ($156 million) in an initial public offering, putting the group on track to execute the country’s biggest listing in over two years.

JPG kicked off its IPO on Wednesday with an offering of up to 875 million shares, representing a 35% stake in the company, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News. The IPO exercise values the palm oil firm at 2.1 billion ringgit.

The share sale is set to be the largest in Malaysia since Farm Fresh Bhd’s $240 million offering in March 2022, data compiled by Bloomberg show. JPG’s parent — Kulim Malaysia Bhd., the plantations arm of Johor Corp., the development and investment business of the Johor state government — is also offering shares in the IPO, and will retain a 65% stake in the company after the listing.

“We intend to diversify to meet our future growth aspirations by becoming a fully integrated palm oil producer through our venture into the downstream segment, which focuses on specialty oils and fats,” JPG Managing Director Mohd Faris Adli Shukery said in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia is the world’s biggest palm oil producer after Indonesia. JPG will be Johor Corp.’s second unit to be publicly listed after health-care division KPJ Healthcare Bhd, which is valued at 8.56 billion ringgit.

The IPO comes as benchmark prices for palm oil traded in Kuala Lumpur disappoint analysts due to lukewarm demand. A strong US dollar, tepid Chinese economy and concerns of a robust recovery in supplies from the world’s biggest growers have contributed to the weakness.

Still, this is a good year for production, and volatility in climate conditions is likely to keep palm-oil prices steady, Mohd Faris said in a press conference. That might lead to better returns, he added.

The company plans to use proceeds for capital expenditure including the construction of an integrated sustainable palm oil complex and replanting activities, repayment of bank borrowings, working capital and estimated listing expenses, the terms show.

Pricing is expected on June 24, with listing in Kuala Lumpur slated for July 9.

--With assistance from Filipe Pacheco.

(Updates with comment from press conference in seventh paragraph.)

