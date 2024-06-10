(Bloomberg) -- Patria Investments Ltd., one of the largest alternative asset managers in Latin America, is working with its portfolio companies to boost investment into Saudi Arabia as it looks to deepen relations with the oil-rich kingdom.

At least three of Patria’s firms, including gym club operator Smartfit and acai maker Frooty, are exploring opportunities to expand to Saudi Arabia, according to Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Saigh.

Patria is also looking at buying fertilizer from the kingdom, in addition to the bitumen it already imports for a key highway project it’s working on in Brazil with the help of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, he said.

“We see Saudi Arabia as a country to expand in. A very interesting place with a young population and rising middle class — a lot of opportunity,” Saigh said in a phone interview from Sao Paulo.

The expanding collaboration comes as Saudi Arabia forges deeper ties with Brazil as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s push to draw in foreign partners that may help boost his ambitions to diversify the kingdom’s economy away from crude oil.

The Latin American nation may be a key part of the overhaul, known as Vision 2030, as it offers Saudi Arabia a pathway to further boost food security, build out its metals industry and secure more relationships that align with ambitions on green energy, according to Saigh.

Brazil and Saudi Arabia already count one another as top 20 trading partners, with almost $7 billion of flows in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That total could reach $10 billion by 2030 as Saudi Arabia grows key industries like tourism and hospitality that may allow for more imports from Brazil, according to the non-profit Gulf Research Center.

This week in Rio de Janeiro, an institute backed by the kingdom’s $925 billion sovereign Public Investment Fund will host its first Latin America-focused investment conference. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate along with Saudi officials including PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as well as billionaire Marcelo Claure and top executives from major Brazilian companies.

