(Bloomberg) -- All flights leaving Manchester Airport are facing cancellations or severe delays after an issue with power supply, Sky News reported.

The airport and several other buildings have been impacted by a power cut in the local area, the report said.

A “significant” number of flights on Sunday are likely to be canceled, and travelers should check on their flight status before heading to the airport, a Manchester Airport spokesperson told Sky News.

The power is back on, but services will remain affected throughout the day as operations slowly resume, Sky News added, without saying where it got the information.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.