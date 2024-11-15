Alex Ruus’ Top Picks for November 15, 2024

Alex Ruus, portfolio manager at Arrow Capital Management, discusses his outlook for the markets.

Alex Ruus, portfolio manager, Arrow Capital Management

FOCUS: North American stocks

Top Picks: Enbridge, Element Fleet, Pfizer

MARKET OUTLOOK:

This has been an excellent year. We look to 2025 to be a good, but slightly more volatile year for the markets. Global economies look to be softening somewhat, but the world’s largest economy, the U.S., is still growing, which should keep an underpinning to the financial markets. After a number of years of the fantastic seven leading a momentum-driven market, 2025 will require superior stock picking to attain strong returns.

Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe

Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts

TOP PICKS:

Alex Ruus' Top Picks: Enbridge, Element Fleet and Pfizer. Alex Ruus, portfolio manager at Arrow Capital Management discusses his top picks: Enbridge, Element Fleet and Pfizer.

Enbridge (ENB TSX)

North America’s largest liquids pipeline operator, with extensive gas distribution utility operations. Enbridge trades at a discount to the market, while providing a solid portfolio of growth opportunities for the coming year and a solid 6.1 per cent dividend yield.

Element Fleet (EFN TSX)

It is the world’s leading fleet manager, with a large growth opportunity to continue to grow market share. This company has become a solid growth story, yet trades at an attractive seven per cent free cash flow yield with a growing 1.9 per cent dividend yield.

Pfizer (PFE NYSE)

One of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies with an underappreciated pharmaceutical pipeline. The company trades at an attractive nine times earnings and a 6.4 per cent dividend yield.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ENB TSX Y Y Y EFN TSX Y Y Y PFE NYSE Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: AUGUST 31, 2023

Alex Ruus' Past Picks: Freehold Royalties, Polaris Renewable Energy and Keyera Alex Ruus, portfolio manager at Arrow Capital Management discusses his past picks: Freehold Royalties, Polaris Renewable Energy and Keyera.

Freehold Royalties (FRU TSX)

Then: $14.38

Now: $13.91

Return: -3%

Total Return: 6%

Polaris Renewable Energy (PIF TSX)

Then: $14.45

Now: $12.51

Return: -13%

Total Return: -6%

Keyera (KEY TSX)

Then: $33.38

Now: $44.22

Return: 32%

Total Return: 42%

Total Return Average: 14%