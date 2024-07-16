Oil Edges Lower as Traders Look to Dollar and China for Cues

Storage tanks at the West Indies Oil Company terminal in St. John's, Saint John Parish, Antigua, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Antiqua is part of a twin-island nation lying between the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean consisting of two major inhabited islands and a number of smaller islands. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower for a third day on concerns about weak Chinese demand, while a stronger dollar and lackluster sentiment in equity markets were also factored in.

Brent crude dropped toward $84 a barrel after losing 0.6% during the previous two sessions, with West Texas Intermediate near $81. The US currency rose — a headwind for commodities, including oil — for a second day Tuesday after the attempted assassination of US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Key timespreads also eased after a recent surge, pointing to a short-term cooling.

Though still higher for the year, crude has largely swung between $75 and $95 as OPEC+ supply cuts vie with a cautious outlook for Chinese consumption after the nation’s economic growth slowed to its most sluggish pace in five quarters.

That has pushed volatility to multiyear lows ahead of this week’s Third Plenum, which sets broad economic and political policies.

“Markets have felt the hand of the summer doldrums and none more so than oil,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “Such listlessness has been made worse by the poor showing of data from China.”

