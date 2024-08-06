Oil Extends Decline Amid Bumpy Global Market Trading

A tank at the Burnaby Terminal in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. With an expansion of the Trans Mountain crude pipeline set to start operation in the months ahead, the supply of western Canadian oil available for export is set to rise by about 500,000 barrels a day by the end of next year, S&P Global estimates. Photographer: Paige Taylor White/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped from its lowest close in seven months, with global markets still on edge after a bumper selloff.

Global benchmark Brent traded a little below $76 a barrel, giving up earlier gains, after tumbling more than 5% over the previous three sessions. Meanwhile, stocks whipsawed as investors braced for more volatility in the aftermath of Monday’s historic selloff.

Brent came within cents of $75 a barrel on Monday before rebounding on news of a Libyan supply loss and concerns that the conflict in the Middle East could impact production from the region. Traders are now assessing whether the global market selloff will be short-lived or whether it’s a sign of a wider economic slump.

They’re also bracing for a retaliatory attack by Iran and regional militias on Israel for assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas officials, though Tehran has underlined that it wants to avoid all-out war. Hezbollah and Israeli forces exchanged fire on Tuesday.

“The big question is if we are getting a recession or not,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB. “China oil demand has been weak this year and if the US now went into a recession it wouldn’t be good for oil at all.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said it expects Brent futures to hold a floor of $75 a barrel. The limited risk of a US recession, resilient oil demand in developed nations and India, and room for an increase in speculative positioning should support prices, they said.

Investors will be looking to an industry report later Tuesday to gauge US crude inventories after five straight weeks of declines — the longest run since early 2022. Official data is due Wednesday.

