(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expected to vote on a resolution that acknowledges Governor Kathy Hochul’s decision to pause a congestion pricing initiative, but also directs the transit provider to be ready to start the new tolling plan once it can begin.

The MTA, which runs New York City’s transit network, will hold its first full board meeting Wednesday since Hochul earlier this month put the congestion pricing program on an indefinite pause, blowing a $15 billion deficit in the agency’s multi-year capital budget. A resolution accepting the pause has been added to the schedule, according to documents posted Tuesday afternoon on the MTA’s website.

MTA officials will also detail the infrastructure projects to be deferred in order to resolve the capital budget shortfall. The transit agency will need to slash that spending plan by $17 billion to fix the deficit and to avoid losing $2 billion of federal funds that will help finance extending the Second Avenue subway to Harlem, according to a report released Tuesday by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

At risk of being shelved are subway signal upgrades to reduce delays, purchases of electric buses, making train stations accessible and also the Second Avenue extension project, which MTA officials already stopped work on because of the pause to congestion pricing.

Congestion pricing would charge motorists driving into Manhattan’s central business district, a first of its kind in the nation. It was expected to reduce traffic and bring in $1 billion a year that the MTA would borrow against to raise $15 billion to modernize an aging transit system. The resolution includes language that allows the MTA to be ready to begin the tolling program, when possible.

A 2019 state law requires the MTA to implement a congestion pricing program. But the transit agency is unable to move forward unless state, city and federal officials sign off on a tolling agreement, a move that Hochul won’t take at this time.

“The board is asked to fully authorize and direct the president of Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority or her designee to take such steps as may be necessary or desirable to implement the Central Business District Tolling Program until after such time as the required final agreement has been executed,” according to Wednesday’s board book, referring to the MTA entity tasked with implementing the tolling plan.

Delaying congestion pricing will also put a strain on the MTA’s operating budget, as the pause will result in higher maintenance costs, overtime pay, and debt-service payments that will need to be paid from that spending plan, transit officials warned on Monday during a meeting of the MTA’s finance committee.

