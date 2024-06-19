(Bloomberg) -- A town in northern India had its hottest night in at least half a century, as unrelenting heat in the world’s most populous nation raises health risks and stretches the grid.

The minimum night temperature in Alwar in the state of Rajasthan touched 37C (98.6 degrees F) for two consecutive days this week, the highest in records dating back to 1969, according to India Meteorological Department. Several other towns in the country’s north recorded higher than usual night temperatures, according to the weather department’s daily bulletin.

One of the most dangerous impacts of global warming is that temperatures are rising at night, denying people the ability to cool off during heat waves. Hotter nights increase health risks to those without access to air conditioning, while putting a strain on the grid due to the absence of solar output after sunset.

India’s searing summer has claimed at least 56 lives between March and May, news agency Press Trust of India reported earlier this month, citing a government data.

Warmer nights deprive people of the chance to recover from working during the day-time heat, according to Avikal Somvanshi of New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment. “This inability to cool down at night has only worsened in recent years.”

Heat wave is expected to continue for another day and gradually start abating thereafter, the weather office said Wednesday.

Frequent blackouts, crowded hospitals and water shortages have sparked protests in India. In capital New Delhi, water supply is being rationed in several areas, including the tree-lined enclaves inhabited by the nation’s top lawmakers and business tycoons.

The grueling summer pushed the country’s maximum power demand to 250 gigawatts last month, spurred by use of air conditioners. Peak demand in the northern region, where New Delhi is located, reached a record 89 gigawatts on June 17, according to the power ministry. The surging demand has pushed the power system to its limits, forcing intermittent outages.

