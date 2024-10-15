Rick Rieder, Senior Managing Director, is BlackRock’s Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, Head of the Fundamental Fixed Income business, and Head of the Global Allocation Investment Team. Rieder is a member of BlackRock’s Global Executive Committee (GEC) and its GEC Investments Sub-Committee. He is also a member of BlackRock’s Global Operating Committee, and Chairman of the firm-wide BlackRock Investment Council.

Before joining BlackRock in 2009, Rieder was President and Chief Executive Officer of R3 Capital Partners and spent the prior 20 years at Lehman Brothers. He served as Vice-Chairman and member of the Borrowing Committee for the U.S. Treasury and member of the Federal Reserve Investment Advisory Committee. Rieder currently serves on the Alphabet/Google Investment Advisory Committee, and the UBS Investment Advisory Board. Rieder was awarded the 2023 Outstanding Portfolio Manager by Morningstar, nominated for Outstanding Portfolio Manager by Morningstar in 2021, was awarded the Global Unconstrained Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2015 by Institutional Investor and was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Fixed Income Hall of Fame in 2013. Five of the funds Rieder manages have been awarded Gold Medals by Morningstar.

Rieder is involved in several charitable organizations. He is on the Board of the BlackRock Foundation, serves as Chairman and President of the Board of Education for North Star Academy’s fourteen Charter Schools in Newark, New Jersey, and is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Graduation Generation Public School Collaboration in Atlanta. Rieder is a Member of the Ownership Group and Board of Advisors of the Baltimore Orioles. Rieder was honored at the Choose Success Awards ceremony in Atlanta in 2015 for his dedication to public education through CIS and Graduation Generation.