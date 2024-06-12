(Bloomberg) -- Gopher Resource, a provider of recycling services, has reached out to private credit lenders for financing as it struggles with liquidity, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm, which is owned by private equity sponsor Energy Capital Partners, has tapped Centerview Partners to advise on the transaction, said the people, who declined to be identified as the details are private. Centerview is in talks with direct lenders for a more than $500 million debt package that will refinance Gopher’s existing debt, said the people.

Gopher’s outstanding debt includes $470 million of a term loan due March 2025 and a $40 million revolving-credit facility, of which $10 million was drawn as of March 31, according to S&P Global Ratings. Conversations are preliminary and details of the financing may change, the people added.

Representatives for Energy Capital Partners and Centerview declined to comment. Gopher didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Even as Gopher seeks new financing, S&P cut its rating by one notch to CCC, noting the company may still face a liquidity crunch. The credit-rating company said that if the firm didn’t refinance its debt soon, it could be headed to a distressed exchange over the next year as Gopher will likely be unable to generate enough cash flow to repay the loan.

“Although Gopher has initiated refinancing talks, we believe it may take some time to finalize a deal given the company’s weak-but-improving credit metrics and the current high interest rate regime,” S&P said in the note.

Maturity Wall

The firm will need to repay the revolver in August if the refinancing transaction isn’t finalized by then, S&P noted, adding that Gopher also faces a liability from a litigation settlement.

Gopher is the latest borrower to turn to the private credit markets for financing ahead of maturities. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., the cellulose chemical provider spun off from Rayonier Inc. a decade ago, is also in talks with lenders to refinance some of its debt due in 2026, Bloomberg reported. Private credit funds flush with cash have been actively pursuing deals, offering cheaper pricing and giving up key investor protections to deploy the money they’ve raised amid a scarcity of transactions.

Gopher, which provides services in Eagan, Minnesota, as well as Tampa, Florida, was acquired by Energy Capital Partners in 2018.

